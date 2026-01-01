We are so excited for you to subscribe to Bluegrass Unlimited. Your new subscription will begin with the July 2026 issue in your mailbox. Can't wait until then? You can add on recent issues of Bluegrass Unlimited at a discounted price, below. Buy single issues here!

Your new subscription will include 12 months of Bluegrass Unlimited Print + Digital along with weekly e-newsletters, podcasts, lessons, jam tracks, and even more online exclusive content! To access your new benefits, go to bluegrassunlimited.com/login. If you have trouble connecting your accounts, contact us at subscriptions@bluegrassunlimited.com.

If you have ever subscribed to Bluegrass Unlimited in the past, please instead choose to Renew/Login to your account using the link above.

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Automatic Renewal: We will charge the card you provide at our then current rate less a $3.00 auto-renew discount for a 12-month subscription until you tell us to stop. Toward the end of each term, you will receive a reminder notice before your card is charged. You may cancel at any time. Automatic renewal does not apply to gift subscriptions.

Purchase Summary

1 Year Standard
$35.00
(sales tax may apply)



Bluegrass Unlimited
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